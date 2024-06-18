Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI: REPORT

UPDATE (10:30AM ET): Justin Timberlake was arraigned and released without bail Tuesday morning (June 18) following his Monday night arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Timberlake had been charged with one count of DWI and cited for "running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane," TMZ reports.

The singer is due back in court on July 26. He is reportedly being represented by criminal defense lawyer Ed Burke, Jr.

Law enforcement sources told the tabloid that Timberlake failed a field sobriety test when he was pulled over after allegedly blowing a stop sign.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:15AM ET): Justin Timberlake was arrested in the East Hamptons Monday night (June 17) for allegedly driving while under the influence.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest to ABC News.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Timberlake was arrested by police in Sag Harbor, New York last night for DWI.

A representative for the Sag Harbor Police Department told People that Timberlake is in police custody as of Tuesday morning (June 18).

Police plan to release a statement regarding the matter later today.

The "Cry Me a River" singer is also expected to make an appearance in court today.

According to a source who spoke to People, the singer was arrested after having dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. He was reportedly pulled over after leaving the restaurant.

"Nobody was hurt. He will be arraigned in about an hour," the source told the tabloid.

Timberlake's arrest comes just days before the pop star is scheduled to perform two concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25-26.

The concert dates are part of Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is in support of the musician's sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

The album was released on March 15.