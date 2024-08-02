Justin Timberlake’s License Suspended Following DWI Hearing

Justin Timberlake has had his license suspend.

The "Not a Bad Thing" singer appeared virtually in court on Aug. 2 as part of his hearing for his driving while intoxicated case. It was during his appearance that the judge in the case decided to suspend his license.

According to NBC, Timberlake appeared in court wearing a black collared shirt for his appearance via video conference from Antwerp, Belgium.

Timberlake was not the only one to face punishment in the courtroom. His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr. was also reprimanded for “irresponsible” comments he made the last time that he appeared in court.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake Jokes About DWI During Concert

The judge, Justice Carl Irace, said that Burke's comments “comes off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins" and that if he continued to make comments like that, he would issue a gag order. NBC reports that the comments in question are not known.

"Hey, we all have jobs to do, and we’re obligated to zealously defend our clients, and that’s what I plan on doing," Burke said after the court case was done.

Justice Irace considered the motion to dismiss the case against Timberlake, however, he ultimately decided to suspend the singer's license in New York due to Timberlake refusing to take a breathalyzer test after he got pulled over in mid June.

The hearing over his license comes a little over a month after Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 and failed a sobriety test. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving.

Timberlake shared that he had just "one martini" at the time and pled not guilty.