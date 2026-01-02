Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have weathered their fair share of storms — but insiders say the couple may finally be at their breaking point.

“Everyone around them can see the marriage isn’t working,” a source recently told Star. “It’s reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn’t healthy anymore.”

After more than a decade of marriage — and multiple very public setbacks — the couple, who share sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, are reportedly at a crossroads.

Living Separate Lives?

According to the insider, the Candy actress is “completely focused on work, the kids, and her own circle.”

“It honestly feels like Justin is an afterthought most of the time,” the source continued.

Meanwhile, Timberlake is said to be holding out hope that things will simply “work themselves out” — but the damage may already be done.

“It does seem like everything has caught up to them,” the insider said. “There’s this wall between them that hasn’t come down.”

A Complicated History

The couple’s relationship has been under the microscope since 2019, when Timberlake was caught holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright during a night out in New Orleans. He later issued a public apology, citing a “strong lapse in judgment.”

In 2024, Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in New York — a moment that insiders say deeply embarrassed Biel and only strained the family further.

He later pled guilty to Driving While Ability Impaired, paid a $500 fine, had his license suspended for 90 days, and completed 25 hours of community service.

“He’s done the groveling,” the source added. “But you can only apologize so many times before it just doesn’t hold the same weight.”

Can It Be Fixed?

Despite therapy and ongoing efforts to repair the relationship, sources say the trust still hasn’t fully returned — and time may be running out.

“They’ve tried. Really tried,” the insider emphasized. “But they seem stuck, and Jessica’s friends are urging her to either walk away or fully recommit.”

Dragging things out, they warn, may only be causing more harm — not just to the couple, but to everyone involved.