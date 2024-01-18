Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Splitting Up?

Could Justin Timberlake and Jesica Biel be heading toward a breakup?

According to a source who spoke to Life & Style, there's trouble in paradise for Timberlake and Biel.

"Rumors are swirling that he and Jessica are headed for a split," a source told the tabloid.

"Though they do love each other, all of the couples therapy they’ve undergone simply isn’t fixing some of their underlying issues," the source continued.

The couple is allegedly getting their finances ready for a divorce as they go over their assets and properties, such as their home in Tennessee currently for sale.

Timberlake was the subject of cheating speculation in 2010, and then again in 2019 when he was photographed getting close with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright when the pair were in New Orleans together.

"I regret my behavior. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation," Timberlake said at the time in a statement.

Biel and Timberlake previously split up prior to their 2012 wedding. However, this time may be different according to Life & Style's source, who claims a split now "could be for good."

According to the alleged insider, the release of Britney Spears' bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, hasn't helped the couple's relationship.

"Britney’s book revelations brought up more of Jessica’s trust issues. The truth is, Jessica is tired of trying to get past things with Justin," the source claimed.

"Justin and Jessica have two great kids, and they’d love to make it work — it just may be too late," they added.

Timberlake and Biel have two sons together: Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3.