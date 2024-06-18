Justin Timberlake Seen in Handcuffs After DWI Arrest, More Details Revealed

More details have been revealed following Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest in the Hamptons on Monday night (June 17).

The Daily Mail published photos of the pop star in handcuffs as he was led from the Sag Harbor police station to court on Tuesday morning (June 18).

The outlet reported that Timberlake had a "brief arraignment" and was reportedly banned from driving in the state of New York for a year.

Timberlake also allegedly had "bloodshot and glassy" eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol and had "slowed" speech, according to the tabloid.

He then failed a field sobriety test.

"Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights. They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"Justin left at 12:30AM and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene," they added.

As previously reported, Timberlake was pulled over by police after running a stop sign and refusing a breathalyzer test.

He was subsequently charged with DWI and two citations for running the stop sign and failure to keep in lane.

A source who spoke to People said that the singer was "upset."

"He did seem a bit upset. Jessica [Biel, his wife] was not with him," the source revealed.

"Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment. Mr. Timberlake was arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court on June 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM where he was released on his own recognizance," the Sag Harbor police department said in a statement.

Timberlake is due to return to court on July 26.

On June 21 and 22, Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.