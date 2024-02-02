Just one week after Britney Spears fans trolled Justin Timberlake by pushing Spears' 13-year-old non-single "Selfish" higher on the iTunes chart than Timberlake's new single of the same name, fans of the pop princess have done it again — this time with a bonus track off Spears' last album.

Last week, Spears fans drove her song "Selfish" up into the Top 10 on the iTunes chart to send a message to Timberlake.

Now, Spears' song "Liar," which is off her 2016 album Glory, is currently sitting at No. 15 on the iTunes chart — one spot above Timberlake's "Selfish," which is at No. 16.

What Is Britney Spears' Song "Liar" About?

Fans have long speculated that "Liar," which was released as a bonus track, is about Britney Spears' past relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The song sees Spears scolding a lover for lying to her, and possibly references Timberlake's 2002 song "Cry Me a River" when Spears sings:

Baby cry, cry, cry

You ain't fooling anyone

You know I know that you know I know

That you're a liar, a liar

Spears also sings that it's "too late for apologies" and that she's been "left in the ash from the bridges you burned," a possible reference to Timberlake dragging her through the mud in the press after their high-profile breakup.

Why Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake Are Feuding in 2024

Britney Spears' song "Liar" climbing up the charts now was sparked by Justin Timberlake recently claiming he has nothing to apologize for.

During a performance in New York City on Jan. 31, an unprompted Timberlake declared, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f---ing nobody," not long before performing "Cry Me a River," a song long believed to be about Spears.

Timberlake's shady onstage comment appears to have been in response to Spears, who recently apologized to anyone she offended with her memoir, The Woman in Me.

However, after Spears caught wind of Timberlake's concert comment, she rescinded her apology and clapped back at him.

"Someone told me someone was talking (muck) about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I’m not sorry!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Timberlake is reportedly "seething" about how Spears has, through no intentional effort of her own, overshadowed his new album cycle.

Page Six reports Timberlake is frustrated with how the drama between him and his ex is "overshadowing his new music."

"Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new," a source told the tabloid.