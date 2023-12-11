Why Britney Spears Feels ‘Weird’ Being Single Amid Sam Asghari Split
Britney Spears is giving an update on her life as a single woman.
In a post to her Instagram account on Dec. 10, she shared that it feels "weird" being single after her split from her former husband, Sam Asghari.
"It's so weird being single … I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I've realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I'm definitely changing all that," she said.
Spears then shared that she has a daily routine she sticks to, but that she enjoys her life.
"I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ??? I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine. I've had so many people interfere with that … But to know it's ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing," her post continued.
Spears and Asghari split up in August after more than a year married and Asghari confirmed the news in a post to his Instagram Stories.
"My wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," his statement said.
They got engaged in September 2021 and married in June 2022. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline.
