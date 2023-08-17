Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Breaks Silence, Confirms Breakup: ‘Asking for Privacy Seems Ridiculous’

Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence regarding his and the singer's split.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Story Thursday (Aug. 17), the fitness trainer confirmed he and the pop star are no longer together "after [six] years of love and commitment to each other."

"My wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari wrote, adding, "S--t happens."

Asghari continued that while he doesn't expect "privacy" from the public or media during their divorce, he hopes everyone can be "kind and thoughtful."

Spears has yet to address the breakup publicly as of publishing.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), multiple publications reported that Asghari had filed for divorce from Spears after just one year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The divorce news comes just one year after the couple tied the knot.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the pop star has "not being doing well" amid the breakup, but that she has "people by her side."

"She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on. She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally," the source said.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports Asghari is seeking to renegotiate his prenuptial agreement to have Spears "pay him more than what their prenup provides."

A source alleged Asghari even threatened to release personal details and "extraordinarily embarrassing information" about Spears "unless he gets paid."

However, another source told Page Six that Spears is well "protected" and that "it'll never happen."

According to US Weekly, Asghari stands to receive $1 million for every two years of marriage, with a cap set at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari reportedly waived the rights to any stake in Spears' expansive music catalogue.

Spears and Asghari started dating after meeting on the set of Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016.

The couple got engaged in September 2021. They were married on June 9, 2022.

Spears was previously married to dancer Kevin Federline. The exes share two sons: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.