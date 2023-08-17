Inside Britney Spears’ Reported Prenup Agreement With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly called it quits. Now, the spotlight is being put on the former couple's prenuptial agreement.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), multiple publications reported that Asghari had filed for divorce from Spears after just one year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The two met while filming Spears' music video for "Slumber Party" in 2016. They got engaged in September 2021 and were married on June 9, 2022.

Page Six reports Asghari is seeking to renegotiate his prenuptial agreement to have Spears "pay him more than what their prenup provides."

A source alleged Asghari even threatened to release personal details and "extraordinarily embarrassing information" about Spears "unless he gets paid."

However, another source told Page Six that Spears is well "protected" and that "it'll never happen."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Prenup Explained

Prior to the couple's wedding in 2022, Britney Spears, 41, and Sam Asghari, 29, reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement protecting the world-famous pop star's assets.

According to US Weekly, Asghari stands to receive $1 million for every two years of marriage, with a cap set at $10 million after 15 years. Asghari reportedly waived the rights to any stake in Spears' expansive music catalogue.

In addition, Asghari's name is reportedly not listed on the deed to the house the couple shares. Rather, the former couple put the house into an LLC (limited liability company), which protects owners from company liabilities.

BuzzFeed reports that any money Spears made until the day of her marriage to Asghari will remain hers.

Spears is reportedly worth $60 million as of 2023.

Britney Spears' Divorce Lawyer Revealed

Britney Spears has hired some of Hollywood's top attorneys to help her amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

According to Variety, Spears has hired Laura Wasser, who previously represented star clients such as Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in their respective divorces.

Insider notes Wasser was the alleged inspiration for Laura Dern's character in the 2019 movie Marriage Story.

Spears has also reportedly enlisted the help of Mathew Rosengart, the attorney responsible for helping get the singer out of her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

Spears has been married three times, including her marriage to Asghari.

The performer was previously married to Jason Alexander. However, their marriage was annulled after 55 hours. She then married backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004. The couple filed for divorce in 2006. They share two sons.