Britney Spears Loves Justin Timberlake’s New Song, Apologizes for ‘Some Things’ in Memoir

Britney Spears has praised Justin Timberlake and apologized for "some of the things" she wrote in her memoir.

The 42-year-old singer, who revealed in her book The Woman in Me, that she'd had an abortion during her relationship with the former *NSYNC star, is "deeply sorry" if she offended anyone she "genuinely cares" about with the content of her autobiography.

Alongside a clip of Justin performing with classroom instruments with friend Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she wrote on Instagram: “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry..."

The "Toxic" hit-maker then went on to praise her former boyfriend's new song "Selfish," as well as a second of his new tracks, "Sanctified," which he debuted on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

She added: “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ ... It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? P.S. ‘Sanctified’ is wow too."

In her book, Britney claimed she had a termination when she was 19 because Justin "wasn't happy" at the idea of being a father.

She wrote: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated ... But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

The "Gimme More" singer added having the abortion was “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life”.

The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer also confessed that she cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson.

In her book, she wrote: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Britney also insists she stayed loyal to Justin for years “with that one exception," and that they were able to stay together afterward and move past it."