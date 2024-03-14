NSYNC Fans Can’t Believe the Band Finally Reunited With Justin Timberlake: ‘I’m Not OK’

Justin Timberlake has reunited with NSYNC, and fans can hardly contain their excitement!

Timberlake reunited with his former bandmates at the singer's free show at the The Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 13, making it the first time the group has performed live with all members together since 2013.

The "Selfish" singer shared several fan videos from the night to his Instagram Stories.

In one video, fans can be heard scramming when the curtain goes up to reveal Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

During their time together, the group performed many of their hit songs including "Bye Bye Bye," "Gone" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

They also performed the band's new collaboration with Timberlake called "Paradise." The new song is featured on Timberlake's album Everything I Thought It Was, which is out March 15.

The new song features the lyrics:

‘Cause I waited, I’ve been waiting forever / Right here for this moment / Between you and I / Everything is happening and it’s just what I imagined / I imagined it would feel like paradise / You know I’d give anything to be the only one / Just look at us, we’re right here where we belong / And it was written ’cause the stars said I was yours...

After NSYNC performed with Timberlake, fans exploded with excitement on social media.

