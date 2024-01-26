Justin Timberlake Is the Most Famous Person in Travis Kelce’s Phone

Taylor Swift isn't the only pop superstar in Travis Kelce's phone contacts.

In an interview posted to the Kansas City Chiefs' official TikTok account, the famed tight end was asked about the famous contacts in his person phone.

"The easy answer is... Well, you guys know the easy answer," Kelce said, alluding to his Grammy-winning girlfriend.

"Justin Timberlake... JT, baby!" he continued.

When asked if Timberlake would pick up if Kelce called him during the interview, he said no, calling the singer a "busy man."

"I know you and I appreciate you," Kelce said into the camera, addressing Timberlake directly.

Watch below:

Timberlake confirmed he and Kelce have each other's numbers during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Jan. 25).

"We text. I don't want to bother him. He's busy right now. He's in the zone," Timberlake told Fallon.

Timberlake also recalled a moment he shared with the Chiefs player while playing golf recently.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Timberlake said of the moment his body collided with Kelce's.

"He went up and did one of those, like, when they jump, and I was like, 'He's doing it, I have to do it!' and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me," Timberlake said.

The singer joked that his neck was stiff "for like a week" afterward.