Travis Kelce Has Arrived in Singapore to Support Taylor Swift on ‘Eras Tour’

Travis Kelce has landed in Singapore to continue supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her ‘Eras Tour’.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, arrived on Thursday (Mar. 7) alongside an entourage of several of his friends ahead of his Swift's final two shows of the tour in Asia.

It’s been reported by Page Six the group seemingly landed in Singapore while the 'Blank Space' singer was already in the midst of her concert in the country.

The group seemingly flew out of Cleveland after attending the Cavaliers game together and refueled in Dubai before making the final journey to Singapore.

Swift recently delighted fans in Singapore when she announced the fourth and final version of her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

An image of the new version of the record, featuring previously unseen artwork of Swift running her hands through her hair, appeared behind her on stage during a gig, which also revealed a bonus track titled "The Black Dog" will be included in the latest edition of the album.

Kelce and Swift started dating last summer and he has travel thousands of miles to several different countries to watch her perform.

The 'Lover' singer was on hand to support Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the 2024 Super Bowl.