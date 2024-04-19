Why Taylor Swift’s ‘The Alchemy’ Is Very Likely About Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's legion of Swifties have cracked the code once again!

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer dropped her eleventh studio album on Friday (Apr. 19). One of the tracks, "The Alchemy," was a standout for fans, which had numerous lyrical clues about who inspired the track, seemingly her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end recently helped the team win the 2024 Super Bowl, in which Swift references in the song. "Cheers chanted 'cause they said, 'There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league' Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me," she sings. During the February NFL game, Swift was famously on the field and Kelce almost immediately ran to her to kiss and embrace her.

Elsewhere in the song, she references "touch down," "winning streak," "blokes warm the benches" in addition to the line, "call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team."

Meanwhile, most fans were over the moon that they got the first love song Swift wrote about her new boyfriend. Some just enjoyed the fact that she wrote a song somewhat about football.

See fan reactions to "The Alchemy," below.