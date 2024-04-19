Why Does Taylor Swift Name Drop Charlie Puth on ‘The Tortured Poets Department’?

Why is Charlie Puth featured on The Tortured Poets Department?

On Friday (Apr. 19), Taylor Swift released her eleventh studio album. The titular track features a lyric with the name drop of the "Left and Right" singer while the actual song includes a collaboration with Post Malone.

"You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist/ I scratch your head, you fall asleep/ Like a tattooed Golden Retrieve" Swift sings in the song.

Fans theorized that this could be about her brief romance with The 1975 front man, Matty Healy. Meanwhile, this has caused a divide among Swifties as some aren't fans of Puth's music. One fan pointed out, "It’s so funny because Taylor could have made literally anyone a bigger artist by namedropping them and she picked Charlie Puth, the 111th most streamed artist in the world."

As for Puth, he seems to be a fan of hers as he previously covered "Teardrops On My Guitar," back in 2022 in concert.

We'll be waiting for your reaction and response, Charlie Puth!

In the meantime, see social media reactions to the odd shoutout, below.