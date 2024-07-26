Bride Feels Guilty After Telling Estranged Biological Mom She Isn’t the ‘Mother of the Bride’

A bride is revealing the reason why she decided not to have her biological mom as the Mother of the Bride in her wedding.

"For background, I 25f and my Bio mother 47f have never been close. When I was younger she used to take substances and leave me home with her boyfriend who also took substances and me. It wasn’t until my grandparents seen I was malnourished and dirty and took me away to for her to finally see she was wrong. But seeing she was wrong didn’t stop her use of substances it just calmed it down," the woman begins her Reddit post.

"When my grandparents took me away they called my aunt 47f and asked her to take me in and I’ve been living there my whole life. I’ve tried to have a relationship with her but quickly found out that she didn’t want anything to do with me. I got engaged January of 2023 and my wedding is in two weeks," she continued.

The problems began when the woman was called by her biological mother and the mother asked what dress she should wear as the Mother of the Bride.

"Recently my bio mother called and asked if we could talk over lunch, reluctantly I agreed cause I thought it would be an apology. and when I got there she asked me what dress should she where as 'Mother of the bride'. I told her that she wasn’t wearing anything and that I don’t know why she think she should be invited to my wedding because she wasn’t in my life. She got mad and told me that she was in my life and that she couldn’t believe that I wouldn’t have a mother of the bride. I told her that I did have one, and that it’s my aunt and that my grandfather would be walking me down the isle," the woman revealed.

The mother got angry and started crying.

"She got even more angry and said that she was mother of the bride and that my 'father' (her boyfriend) should be walking me down the isle. I yelled at her that she’s not my mother and I will never consider her as such. She started crying saying I’m an a--hole and ran out the diner. I told my grandparents,aunt and fiancée and my grandparents said I was to harsh and should’ve given her a chance. My aunt and fiancé say that she doesn’t deserve anything from me," she concludes before asking if she was wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section agreed that the woman was not wrong.

"You owe her exactly what you got from her, nothing. Congrats on the wedding, have a wonderful time," one person said.

"She's not asking for a chance to fix anything. She's demanding you to recognize her with a role that she's never earned," revealed someone else.

"She missed out on the chance to be your mother for all those years and now she wants to swoop in and take all the credit? Nah, she needs to sit down," commented another Reddit user.

"She might be your biological mother, but she's not your mom," a different person added.