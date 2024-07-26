This DIY Guy Transformed His Mobility Scooter Into a Haunted Mansion Doom Buggy and It’s Genius

A man on TikTok is going viral for how he transformed his mobility scooter.

The user who goes by the username of @diylightguy converted his mobility scooter into a Haunted Mansion themed ride, and it is genius.

In one of the videos posted to his page, the user gave others a peek at how the process came together. In the clip, he shared a series of photos that show how the metal frame around the scooter came to be. He then added some black plastic-like piece over some of the metal.

From there, he built it up by adding more plastic pieces and created an outer shell for the scooter. Once he completed the structural details, he went on to work on the design of the scooter and even added a Haunted Mansion badge to the front of it.

Additionally, he finished off the scooter by adding a black velvet-like material to the inside of it.

"I converted my mobility scooter into Disney’s haunted mansion, doom buggy. It took three weeks and many late night hours going to bed between 11 PM to 1 AM in the morning. I finished it just in time to cruise this buggy around at the Midsummer Scream Halloween convention at the Long Beach convention center this weekend. It has over 1,000 RGB LED lights that are all synchronized to the haunted mansion music," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Another look at the scooter shows that it has green lights that light up in the night. Those light up the inside and the badge on the front.

In a different video, he shared the completed look and how the scooter worked as he drove it around.

The last video has gone on to be viewed over 500,000 times and people in the comments section of the video expressed their thoughts on the man's work.

"This is Awesome!! Now just need a hitch hiker ghost by your side," said one person.

"This is incredible," added someone else.

"This is going to be my wheelchair when I get old," revealed another TikTok user.

"This is genius!!!!" read another comment.

The Haunted Mansion ride is one of the more famous ones at Disney and was turned into a movie as well.