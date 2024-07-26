Britney Spears had some choice words for Halsey after watching her parody of Brit's classic hit single, "Lucky."

On Friday (July 26), Halsey released her music video for "Lucky," a take on Britney's single released back in 2000. With the striking visual similarities and an actual sampling of the original "Lucky," Halsey had to get Britney and/or her team's approval to use the track. Despite this, Britney revealed in a social media post that she was hurt by Halsey's music video for the song.

Hours after the video's release, Britney took to her social media accounts to share her thoughts about Halsey's music video for the track.

"For obvious reasons I'm very upset about the Halsey video," she began. "I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn't know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all. I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE. I'm speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel."

"I wrote her the longest, sappiest, stan letter of all time and she was soooo nice," Halsey told a fan on X (formerly Twitter) of seeking permission from Brit for sampling the tune. In a separate tweet, she confirmed that she sought Brit's blessing, she claimed that the "Toxic" hitmaker approved of her take. "Yes of course! I wouldn’t even dream of doing it without her blessing," Halsey added.

Watch Halsey's "Lucky" music video, below.

Watch Britney Spears' original "Lucky" music video, below.