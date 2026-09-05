Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Set Record Straight on Lesbian Rumors: ‘We’d Tell You’

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are setting the record straight on their relationship.

The besties detailed their yearslong friendship during a recent appearance on Melinda Gates' chat series Moments That Make Us.

"I think we've shared pretty much everything and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," Oprah shared regarding her bond with Gayle.

"You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it," she added.

"I used to say Oprah, 'You gotta do a show on this, because it's hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we're gay.' Because if we were gay, we'd tell you!" Gayle quipped.

Winfrey noted that rumors stemmed from people not "used to seeing women with this kind of truth bond."

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The powerhouse pair first met nearly 50 years ago when they both worked at news station WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

"The reason why I think our friendship has worked is because Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself. And I feel as happy as she does — I can't be happier than, cannot surpass Gayle. You cannot out-happy her. I am equally as happy for her," Oprah said.

Meanwhile, Gayle explained she always "assumed everybody had a really good friend."

"I just assumed every woman, maybe not for men, but I just assumed every woman had at least one," she said.