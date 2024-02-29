The Controversial Reason Oprah Left Weight Watchers

Oprah Winfrey is stepping away from her role at Weight Watchers.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Winfrey did not share why she is stepping down, but that she will still be involved with the company to some extent.

"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with Weight Watchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity," she told the news outlet.

"Weight Health is a critically important topic and one that needs to be addressed at a broader scale. I plan to participate in a number of public forums and events where I will be a vocal advocate in advancing this conversation. In addition, I have decided to donate my interest in WeightWatchers to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). I have been a long-time supporter of this worthy organization, and I am proud to continue my support," Winfrey she continued.

The news of Winfrey taking a step back from Weight Watchers comes after the talk show legend shared to People that she uses a weight loss medication.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she said.

"Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower -- it's about the brain," Winfrey added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, prior to her leaving, Winfrey's stake in the company was valued at $18 million.