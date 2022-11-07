Kid Rock Says ‘Oprah Is a Fraud’ for Not Endorsing Dr. Oz

Kid Rock is calling Oprah Winfrey a "fraud" for her endorsement of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman instead of Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. Kid Rock tweeted this blast on Saturday morning (Nov. 5) as the midterm elections are right around the corner (Nov. 8.).

Rock took aim at what he sees as the billionaire media icon and talk show host's hypocrisy. "Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud. - Kid Rock," he tweeted.

Winfrey endorsed Fetterman late last week. This, despite, Winfrey being the reason Dr. Oz became a household name. His many appearances on her show turned him into a celebrity and lead him to getting his own show, The Dr. Oz Show, which ran for 13 seasons.

According to NPR, Winfrey broadcast her decision at virtual event last Thursday, saying, "[At the beginning of the midterm campaigns,] I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania, but I will tell you all this — if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would've already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons."

Winfrey has campaigned for Democrats such as former president Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton in the past, while right-leaning Kid Rock says he "loves" former president Donald Trump and proudly leads chants of "Let's Go Brandon." It was just a few months ago that Rock doubled down on what he said when he was wasted at his Nashville Steakhouse (Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse) in 2019. At the time, he told an audience, "F--k Oprah Winfrey and f--k [The View host] Joy Behar." Rock said, "A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said. I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan."

The rap rocker recently appeared with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast, where he recalled the time he met Obama at the White House.

Kid Rock Appears on Club Random With Bill Maher: