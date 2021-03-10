Remember When Bruno Mars Sang About Oprah and the Queen a Decade Ago?

Welp, that's definitely never gonna happen now!

In 2010, Bruno Mars sang the iconic line "I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine / smiling next to Oprah and the Queen" on "Billionaire," his hit single with Travie McCoy. Now, the lyric and song are making the rounds once again all thanks to a clever TikToker.

Earlier this week, TikTok user @daddylonglegs98 lip-synced to the track in a video that has since gone viral. It now has 4.6 million views and over 1.3 million likes.

She captioned her video with "well that's unfortunate" — and truly so, considering it's pretty unlikely Oprah and Queen Elizabeth are gonna be doing anything together anytime soon.

After Oprah Winfrey hosted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for a tell-all interview shortly after their official royal exit, Mars' pipe dream won't likely come to fruition.

After the interview aired, the palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The palace claimed that some of the bombshell revelations — including claims of racism — discussed during the interview will be privately addressed within the Royal Family.

The 4x Platinum song, "Billionaire," helped Mars establish a somewhat running joke with Forbes. In 2017, the magazine even gave him a fake unofficial "cover" also featuring (you guessed it!) Oprah and the Queen.

"@BrunoMars finally got his @Forbes cover (next to Oprah and the Queen) in the 100th anniversary issue," the magazine wrote on Twitter.

Though the cover was just a mock-up, Mars was honored in the publications milestone 100-year issue for his record-breaking album, 24K Magic.

Relive "Billionaire," below.