Princess Diana’s Death Influenced Prince Harry to Step Down From His Royal Position

In a preview of CBS' tell-all special, Oprah with Meghan And Harry, Prince Harry opens up about splitting from the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," the Duke of Sussex reveals to Oprah, referencing the rampant media coverage Princess Diana endured, as well as her tragic death in 1997 when she was in a car accident after being chased by the paparazzi.

"For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

This is the first interview the couple have given together since they quit working as official members of the royal family in 2020.

"You've said some pretty shocking things here," Oprah says in the preview released by CBS. "There is no subject that's off limits."

Watch the full clip, below.

While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, Harry said one of the reasons he and Meghan left the U.K. was because the "toxic" press was "destroying" his mental health. The couple experienced relentless bullying and racism from the British tabloids.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," Harry admitted. "I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and any father would do and be like I need to get my family out of here."

“But we never walked away,” he added. “I will never walk away. I will always be contributing.”

Oprah With Meghan and Harry airs March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS