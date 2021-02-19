Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Official Royal Exit: What This Means

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially exited from their royal duties.

On Friday (Feb. 19), Buckingham Palace announced that the couple will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

So what exactly does this mean? Harry and Meghan's duties and responsibilities such as honorary military appointments and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. Her Majesty will then redistribute those duties among working members of the Royal Family.

Despite not working for the Royal Family, they will still retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Additionally, Harry is still the sixth person in line to the British throne.

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

“While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family," the message concluded.

What will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do now? They will continue to be in the public eye as they plan to work with causes that are close to their hearts.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement. "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The Duke and Duchess first announced that they were becoming financially independent royals in January 2020. Three months later, they officially stepped down from their working positions and left their London home to move to Montecito, California.

Harry and Meghan will give their first sit-down interview since their move to America on March 7 with Oprah Winfrey.