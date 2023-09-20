Cindy Crawford Says Oprah Treated Her Like a ‘Child’ on Show: ‘Be Seen and Not Heard’

Cindy Crawford isn't happy about an interaction she had with TV legend Oprah Winfrey over 35 years ago.

Crawford reflects on her career as an international fashion icon in the upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models.

In the series, which also features Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, Crawford looks back on her 1986 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Crawford appeared on the show alongside John Casablancas, founder of Elite Model Management, who has been credited with discovering the model.

During the show, Winfrey asked the then-20-year-old to "stand up [for] just a moment," telling the studio audience, "This is what I call a body."

READ MORE: 30 Supermodels: Then and Now

Crawford, now 57, doesn't look back at the moment with many positive feelings.

"I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard. When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like... 'Show us why you’re worthy of being here,'" she explains in a clip from the upcoming documentary series.

Crawford also acknowledges she "didn't recognize" what Winfrey was implying about her at the time.

"Oh, my gosh, that was so not OK really. Especially from Oprah!" she says while revisiting the moment.

Crawford, who is considered one of the most famous supermodels in the world, retired from full-time modeling in 2000.

Crawford was previously married to actor Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995.

She wed businessman Rande Gerber in 1998. They share two children: Presley, 24, and Kaia, 22.

Watch the trailer for The Super Models: