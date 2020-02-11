Ever wonder what the world's most famous models from the '80s, '90s and '00s look like now?

Before Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid became fashion's "It Girls," there were a ton of iconic supermodels who strutted their stuff down the runway and dominated the fashion industry as a whole.

From Tyra Banks to Cindy Crawford, these gorgeous models graced the covers of top fashion magazines, walked the runways for the biggest designers on the planet and were the face of many well-known brands, including Coca-Cola and Victoria's Secret. But though most of them retired from their modeling careers, we've rounded up photos proving they've still got it.

Below, take a look at 30 supermodels from their heyday to what they look like now.