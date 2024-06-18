Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Going Strong Despite Breakup Rumors

Gisele Bündchen and her beau Joaquim Valente are going strong despite rumors the pair have broken up.

The supermodel and her two kids, Benjamin, 14, Vivian, 11, spent Father's Day with Valente in Miami.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the lovebirds and the teens spent the day paddleboarding.

Meanwhile, Benjamin and Vivian's dad, NFL Legend Tom Brady, spent the day at the UFL championship game in Missouri.

Rumors have been swirling that Bündchen and Valente called it quits.

An insider told InTouch Weekly that the spotlight surrounding Brady's Netflix roast "was too much" for Valente to handle.

"Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting," the source told the tabloid.

The insider claimed the relationship turned sour after the two were heavily scrutinized during Brady's Netflix comedy special.

"Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that," the source alleged.

Bündchen and Brady split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Following her split from the NFL legend, Bünchen and the jiu-jitsu trainer were snapped together in Costa Rica.