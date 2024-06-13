Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Call It Quits: REPORT

Gisele Bündchen and beau Joaquim Valente have reportedly called it quits.

According to InTouch Weekly, the couple split due to the model's ex-husband Tom Brady's Netflix roast, with an insider claiming the "spotlight was too much" for Valente.

"Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting," the source told the tabloid.

The insider noted that their relationship turned sour after the two were heavily scrutinized during Brady's Netflix comedy special.

"Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that," the source explained.

According to previous reports, the Brazilian supermodel was "deeply disappointed" by some of the jokes shared during Tom Brady's recent Netflix roast.

"As always, [Gisele’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted. This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history," an insider spilled at the time.

"She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing," the source added.

Meanwhile, Bünchen reportedly "blames the break [between her and Valente] on Tom."

"By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back," a source told InTouch Weekly.

Bünchen and Brady, who share Benjamin 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 together, called it quits in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Following her split from the NFL star, Bünchen and the jiu-jitsu trainer were snapped together in Costa Rica.