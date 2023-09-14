Gisele Bündchen recently purchased a gorgeous equestrian estate in Florida for $9.1 million.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals, the 7.5-acre estate includes a fully remodeled, 5,200-square-foot home featuring nine bedrooms, one of which includes its own sitting room and private bathroom.

The property itself is an equestrian ranch and features 10 large horse stalls. Bündchen's new property also features multiple tennis courts, an infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, hot tub and soccer facilities.

Bündchen's new estate isn't the supermodel's only home in Florida. She also recently purchased a property in Surfside, Fla., for $11.5 million.

READ MORE: Cher's Former Tropical Florida Mansion for Sale at $42.5 Million

Bündchen's other Florida property is located just across the water from her former husband, Tom Brady. Bündchen and Brady owned multiple properties across the U.S. when they were married, including homes in New York, Montana, Massachusetts and Florida.

Brady and Bündchen announced their separation after 13 years of marriage in 2022.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the NFL star discussed some of the problems the couple were facing at the time.

"A couple of years ago, [Bündchen] didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me,'" he shared, according to Page Six.

Bündchen and Brady share two kids: Vivian 10, and Benjamin, 13.