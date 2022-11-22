Antonio Brown Posts Fake Nude Photo of Gisele Bundchen Amid Tom Brady Feud

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a fake nude photo Nov. 21 of model Gisele Bündchen, who was recently divorced from Brown's former teammate Tom Brady.

The post is the latest in Brown's reputation for erratic behavior, and comes with no explanation as to what prompted the photo.

Brown allegedly posted the photo to his Snapchat, which showed Bündchen's face edited onto another woman's nude body.

The post was later deleted, but this isn't the first time Brown has antagonized Brady by using Bündchen to do it.

Brown previously posted a photo to his Instagram in October, showing himself hugging Bündchen after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021. He also posted another photoshopped photo of his own face edited onto Brady's body with Bündchen hugging him from behind.

Many fans slammed Brown for the posts.

"WTF Antonio Brown!!!! This is what you do when Tom Brady tried to save your career and He let you into his Crib!!!!" one person commented.

Another said, "So disrespectful!! TB opened up his home to you and gave you chance after chance after everyone else washed their hands of you. And this is how you show your thanks. You not wrapped too tight. You need help bro."

Brown also went on to sell T-shirts featuring the photo of himself and Bündchen, further trolling Brady.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brown's chaotic behavior has ramped up in recent months, with him allegedly exposing himself to a woman in a pool, working with Kanye West after his antisemitic comments, and rapping at a nightclub.

Plus, per SI, Brown's response to an interviewer in October when asked about trolling Brady was simply, "It is what it is."

On Nov. 15, a fan posted another screenshot from Brown's Snapchat, which showed a text seemingly from Brady.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you. You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior," Brady said.

He continued in the message, "Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

"You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path," the message concluded.