Gisele Bundchen Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child.

The supermodel and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together, People reported.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the insider told the outlet.

The 44-year-old model and the 37-year-old Jiu-Jitsu teacher were first linked in 2023. She and ex-husband, football legend Tom Brady, split after 13 years of marriage in 2022.

Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with Brady. The retired athlete also shares son Jack Edward Thomas, 17, with former flame Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that the expecting parent's relationship was on the rocks.

An insider stated that the spotlight surrounding Brady's Netflix roast "was too much" for Valente to handle.

"Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting," the source said.

The insider claimed the relationship turned sour after the two were heavily scrutinized during Brady's Netflix comedy special.

"Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that," the source alleged.

However, the lovebirds quickly put those pesky rumors to rest, and now they are expanding their brood.