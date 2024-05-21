Did You Know Tom Brady Literally Owns His Own Color?

I CANNOT stop staring at Tom Brady's blue hue that he invented. I'm truly fixated and may need help. It's called Brady Blue and even though it's a couple of years old, with the The Roast of Tom Brady continuing to be one of the dominantly streamed shows on Netflix right now, everything Tom is back in the spotlight.

Here it is in case you didn't know about it.

Don't you find it stunning and mesmerizing?

I'm personally seeing a deeper, richer, royal blue leaning toward a hydrangea purple tone. But I digress, and apologize for being obsessed.

Tom created Brady Blue with the Pantone Color Institute. It's all part of Brady's clothing line called Brady, that he launched in January of 2022 at BradyBrand.com, according to Fashion United.

I mean, how many people can actually create a brand new color in the blue family and get away with it? Tom Brady, that's who. What can't this guy do? Well he possibly can't stay married, which bums me out, but he'll be fine.

Anyway, if I can pull you away from fixating on it for a minute, it's worth mentioning that this blue hue doesn't really have a connection to the rest of his life.

Patriots' blue it's most definitely not.

As a matter of fact, I'm seeing more of the Buffalo Bills' blue in this tone. Although there is that whole "Brady becoming the all-time leader in completions after his 700th career touchdown pass against the Bills in 2021" connection.

Michigan blue it's most definitely not.

That's of course where Brady played college ball, yet, it looks more like the Florida Gators' blue and he does live in Florida, so there's that connection.

Well, whatever the influence, this is fashion and not football.

Being a New England Patriots fan, you do Tom because Tampa Bay will never count in my world.

