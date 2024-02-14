Dunkin’ Releases DunKings Extended Cut Super Bowl Song and Commercial

While those orange and pink tracksuits are already filling up people's online shopping carts, get ready for the DunKings extended cut from one of the best Super Bowl commercials ever.

By the way, according to NBC New York, Matt Damon even let Stephen Colbert know during their chit-chat on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' that the only qualification for being part of this group, the DunKings, is the willingness to put the tracksuit on.

But I digress. Leave it to New England to still rule when it comes to the Super Bowl. This time it was in the form of a $7 million commercial during the most-watched television event in history (thanks Taylor ... and Tom Brady and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon). Dunkin is Boston-based.

Seriously though, congratulations to the boys of K-C MO for an incredible game against another talented group of athletes out of one of my favorite cities, San Francisco, and for another hilarious, fun commercial.

The G.O.A.T.S of Boston if you will in this group are of course besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon along with arguably the best quarterback to date in the history of the NFL, Mr. Tom Brady himself. By the way, if you're unfamiliar with the term G.O.A.T it means 'Greatest of all Time.'

Thanks to Boston 25 News for popping up on my Instagram to bring this hilarious coolness to my attention. The ad was created by Artists Equity which Ben and Matt own.

So please enjoy these videos.

