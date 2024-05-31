Jennifer Lopez Cancels ‘This Is Me… Live’ Tour Amid Ben Affleck Drama: ‘I Am Completely Heartsick’

Jennifer Lopez's summer tour is no more.

On May 31, Live Nation announced that Lopez's This Is Me... Live tour is cancelled with the reason being attributed to spending time with family and friends. :

The "Ain't It Funny" songstress released a statement to her her fans on her OntheJLo website and explained why the tour is no more.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she said.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" the statement concluded.

Lopez's trek was originally scheduled to begin in June and then wrap up in August to support her latest studio album This Is Me...Now, which came out in February of this year.

Fans who already purchased tickets to the tour through Ticketmaster will be given refunds automatically. For those fans that purchased tickets through third-party resale sites, fans will have to reach out to where they purchased them from.

The news of Lopez cancelling her tour comes after reports that her marriage to Ben Affleck is facing challenges.

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," a source previously said.

"They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them," the source continued.