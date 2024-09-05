This ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Is Related to Ben Affleck (Yes, Really)

A star of the show Secret Loves of Mormon Wives is related to Ben Affleck.

In an interview with the New York Post, Jennifer Affleck clarified her relationship to the Oscar winner.

"Ben and Casey is Zac’s dad’s second cousin," she said.

"So Zac’s dad has probably met him [Ben] once in his whole entire life. But when I was dating him, he’s like, ‘Well now if you get married to me, you get to say you’re related to Ben Affleck," Jennifer continued.

"It was kind of a joke, but also like, kind of real," she added.

Jennifer also shared that it is not a coincidence that shares a first name with Ben's now ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

"Also what’s crazy is I was named after J.Lo because my mom was obsessed with J.Lo. Jennifer Lynn Lopez, my name is Jennifer Lynn Affleck. I’m like, okay, Jenny from the block is here," she added.

While Lopez and Jennifer share the same last name, Lopez has since requested that Affleck be dropped from her name after filing for divorce from Ben last month.

Now that Lopez and Ben are getting divorced, it prompted the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star to make a joke that she is now "the one and only" Jennifer Affleck now.

Jennifer's interview with the New York Post was not the first time that she talked about her connection to Ben. She previously, joked about becoming the next Lopez in a TikTok posted from 2022.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a new show on Hulu that premieres on Sept. 6.