Did Ben Affleck Really Halt Movie Production Over a Baseball Hat?

You've seen the psychological thriller Gone Girl right? Wow, what an incredible, intense, glued-to-your-seat film.

I just watched this 2014 hit again and when the scene with Ben Affleck in the airport wearing a baseball cap came up it reminded of that crazy rumor surround the movie. It involved a Yankees hat and Ben Affleck who is a die-hard Red Sox fan.

So I decided to get to the bottom of it.

We all know how crucial the wardrobe is in movies, and in this case, it's rumored that the director wanted Ben's character to wear a Yankees cap. Whoa! Can that get anymore blasphemous for this Boston boy?

I'm not sure why the baseball hat that Ben's character wears really matters since the movie takes place in Missouri but I digress.

Did an argument between Ben and director David Fincher over this Yankees cap really cause a temporary shutdown of Gone Girl for four days? As with any Hollywood rumor, it depends on who you ask.

According to the website Screen Rant it's an exaggeration. Ben's character Nick did wear a baseball hat, which turned out to be a Mets cap. So, the debate was most likely a real thing, but not as dramatic as we probably want it to be.

However, according to the website Sportskeeda, t's absolutely a true story where Ben and David eventually agreed upon a Mets cap.

I'm choosing to believe it's a true story since I just watched the movie and love the dramatics of it all.

