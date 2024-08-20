Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Prenup?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially called it quits leaving questions about a prenup.

According to TMZ, Lopez filed to divorce Affleck today (Aug. 20). The outlet reports that there is "no prenuptial agreement" in place between the couple. Additionally, Lopez is said to have "waived spousal support and is asking the judge to deny Ben such support as well."

Without the prenup in place, everything that both Affleck and Lopez earned during their two year marriage now becomes community property, Some of this includes earnings from Affleck's movies Air and The Instigators. For Lopez, this includes her movies Shotgun Wedding, The Mother and Atlas. Additionally, the couple is to split their $60+ million mansion that has been put on the market.

TMZ has gone on to report that both Affleck and Lopez have been "trying to hash out a settlement for months." However, things between the former couple have now become "increasingly acrimonious" to the point where there is little communication between them.

Interestingly, Lopez and Affleck had a prenup agreement before they were supposed to go down the aisle in 2004. Cheat Sheet reports that when they first came together there was a prenup in place. That agreement not only protected their assets, but protected the relationship from infidelity.

Additionally, the agreement stated that both of them could keep their own money unless Affleck cheated. However, the two never made it to the altar back in the day when this agreement was on the table, so it never took effect.

On their second time attempting to wed, Ok! reports that they wed without a prenup in place as well.

Neither Affleck, nor Lopez have publicly spoken about their relationship ending as of reporting.