Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Mourn Loss of Dog They Adopted Together Following Split

Gisele Bundchen's dog Lua has died.

The 43-year-old supermodel, who was married to former NFL star Tom Brady from 2009-2022, and has Benjamin, 14, as well as 11-year-old Vivian with him, took to social media on Saturday (Dec. 23) evening to reveal the sad news the pit bull mix she and her ex-husband had adopted when they were married had passed away.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much!"

Brady was also quick to share his own tribute to his canine companion as he put a solo shot of the dog onto his own Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "We love you Lua, RIP. Forever in our hearts."

Earlier this year, the supermodel spent a reported $9.1 million on a South Florida ranch so that her youngest can fulfil her passion for horse riding away from the glare of the media.

She told People: "Because I was taking her riding at this place, and every time I was taking her there, it became paparazzi central. I was like, 'I can't live like this. I want to be enjoying with my daughter. This should be a fun thing that we get to do together. So I was like, this way, I can have her practice what she loves."

The blonde beauty went on to add that horse Item takes good care of her daughter and she is already asking her to buy her another one and is determined to be able to jump as high as she can despite her young age.

She said: "He takes care of Vivi and I like that because he's a very easy horse. But she's already like, 'Mom, I have to have a new horse to jump higher.' I'm like, 'Calm down.' 'I'll work, Mom. I'll work and I'll help you.' She's like, 'I need to jump higher.' I'm like, 'You're 10, calm down. Your horse jumps like a meter, 20. You're going to be fine. I think it's fine where you're jumping right now."