Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Quote About ‘Cheating’ Following Gisele Bundchen Divorce: ‘The Ways of a Person’

Tom Brady has posted a cryptic quote about “cheating” nearly a year after the finalization of his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The retired NFL star, 46, whose 13-year marriage with supermodel, 43, ended in October 2022, lifted the words about infidelity from late boxing icon Muhammad Ali and posted them on his Instagram page.

His post said: “The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. his actions. Are all based around his heart.

“For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man.

“A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man.”

Ali died in 2016 at the age of 74, and his quote goes on to say “a living heart” means “a living man” and “a dead heart” means a “dead man.”

It adds: “Regardless to a man’s title. Regardless to a man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great.

“But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

Brady added his own words to the quote, urging his fans to “be proud of the man in the glass.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback famously retired in 2021, only to return a year later, before he quit for a second and final time in February.

Since their split, the former couple have continued to co-parent their two children Vivian, 11, and 14-year-old Benjamin.

The supermodel has also said that she will always be there for Brady’s eldest son Jack, 16, whom the athlete shares with his former girlfriend, 52-year-old actress Bridget Moynahan.