Gisele Bundchen's mother has died.

The 43-year-old supermodel's beloved parent Vania Nonnenmacher is said to have passed away from cancer at the age of 75 in a hospital on Sunday (Jan. 28), Brazilian news outlet GZH reports.

According to the outlet, Vania, who had five other daughters, including Gisele's twin sister Patricia, had been admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, for treatment.

Gisele has yet to speak about her mother's passing.

However, the Brazilian star, who has children Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 with ex-husband Tom Brady, recently admitted seeing her parents' health issues has inspired her to want to live as long as possible.

She made the admission in a cover interview for the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar, in which her interviewer said the sight of her parents' grapple with health issues as they’ve gotten older has been a factor in her campaigning for healthy eating.

Gisele said: “I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today.

“You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back.”

She also credited her upbringing for shaping her into the woman she is today.

She said: “You are where you come from. All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong.

“Today, being in the place where I am in my life and having access to all the different things I’ve had access to, I feel like the simple things are best because I keep trying to go back to those things. At the end of the day, those are the things that make me the happiest.”