Irina Shayk is reportedly trying to protect her early relationship with ex-footballer Tom Brady.

According to Page Six, the model is tightening her "inner circle" so no rumors get leaked about the couple as they embark on a new romance.

"She’s afraid any weird rumors might scare him off. She really wants this to work," an insider spilled to the outlet.

"Brady is her white whale. He’s an all-American nice guy," the source added.

The couple, who first met while attending billionaire Joseph Nahmad's wedding in Italy in June, set the internet ablaze in July when the 37-year-old model was spotted hanging out with the 46-year-old ex-NFL quarterback.

A source told People that there was an immediate "attraction" between the pair, and that shortly after meeting, Brady invited Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles."

Shayk previously dated actor Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares daughter Lea de Seine.

Brady was previously married to model Gisele Bündchen. The ex-couple share two children: Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

Brady also shares a son named Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady recently jetted off to Africa with his kids to celebrate his 46th birthday.

"What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent … Africa. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories," Brady shared via Instagram on Aug. 8, alongside several photos of his daughter on safari.

"This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has … I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with," he continued.