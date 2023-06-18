Happy Father's Day 2023!

On Sunday (June 18), celebrities are sharing their fondest memories of the different fathers and father figures in their lives. Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming-Willis, whom he shares their daughters Mabel and Evelyn with, shared a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

"Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be 'conventional,' what he’s teaching them will span generations," she wrote alongside photos of their family.

Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, whom he shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with, wrote that she was "forever grateful" for him giving her their three daughters.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas wrote a note to their daughter, Malti Marie, whom they welcomed in January 2022, and praised her father, Nick Jonas.

"He is your biggest champion," she began. "He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to his own father and how he influenced him in his parenting journey.

"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life," Timberlake wrote. "I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!!"

In return, wife Jessica Biel shared a sweet photo to honor her husband and their two sons, Silas and Phineas.

Tom Brady noted "how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad." Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan along with Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life," he added. "I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me."

See all of the tributes, below.