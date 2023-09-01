Cher’s Former Tropical Florida Mansion for Sale at $42.5 Million: See Inside!

Cher may be one of the most prominent figures in pop music, but she also has an impressive real estate portfolio.

The multi-talented superstar's former Florida mansion is currently for sale at $42.5 million. Cher purchased the home, which is located on Miami’s exclusive La Gorce Island, back in 1993. Three years later, she sold the property to Barry K. Schwartz, who is the co-founder of Calvin Klein.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals, the 12,450-square-foot, Spanish-contemporary-style house features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

Cher's former property includes an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as a tiled roof and arched windows that reflect its unique, Spanish-influenced architecture.

Inside, the kitchen features marble touches and a large central island, while the private bar room features custom wallpaper. Other amenities and features of the home include unobstructed water views, a resort-style pool complex, hot tub, sun deck and sauna.