Cher Nominated for Rock Hall of Fame Just Months After Saying She Wouldn&#8217;t Join for a &#8216;Million Dollars&#8217; After Being Snubbed for Years

Cher Nominated for Rock Hall of Fame Just Months After Saying She Wouldn’t Join for a ‘Million Dollars’ After Being Snubbed for Years

Sam Morris, Getty Images

Cher is nominated in this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class, but will she accept it?

On Saturday (Feb. 10), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for this year's induction during the TCA in Los Angeles. Along with Cher, this included Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest. You'll recall that less than two months ago, Cher spoke candidly about not already having the honor, given her contributions to the music industry.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, when the host spoke about her accomplishments, Cher reminded the audience, "And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." She continued, “I’m not kidding you. I was about to say shitting you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars … I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

To be eligible for The Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, artists must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior. The international voting body, consisting of music industry artists, historians and members, will submit their ballots for their picks for entry into the prestigious hall later this year. Inductees will be announced in late April. The 2024 ceremony will stream exclusively on Disney+ along with an ABC special leading up to the induction day.

Then & Now: Bestselling Bands of the 1980s

Stacker scoured Billboard charts from the '80s and chose 25 of the top bands whose music became the soundtrack of the decade. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Cher
Categories: Celebrity News, Music News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top