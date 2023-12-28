Cher Files a Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman, Cites Substance Abuse Issues

Cher has filed to have her son Elijah Blue Allman placed into a conservatorship.

According to documents obtained by People that were filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Cher is asking to be the sole conservator of her son's estate. In her filing, Cher claimed that Allman is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

Additionally, the documents go on to state that Allman is set to receive assets from a trust by the end of the year. However, they go on to say that a conservator is "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury." The documents then go on to state the reason for the conservatorship is because Allman is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

The paperwork states that Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, should not be his conservator because of the couple's "tumultuous relationship."

"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the documents say.

The filing states that Cher loves her son and wants what is best for him, but that she has been unable to discuss Allman's preference for a conservator because of her son's "current mental and physical health issues."

A representative for Cher has not shared a statement at this time. A hearing for the temporary conservatorship is set for Jan. 5, 2024 and a permanent order is scheduled for March 6, 2024.

The news about Cher seeking a conservatorship of Allman comes after her son alleged that the singer hired four men to remove her son from a hotel room in an alleged intervention in Nov. 2022. However, Cher has denied these allegations.

Elijah Blue Allman, 47, is the son of Cher and Allman Brothers Band musician Gregg Allman. The pair were married between 1975 and 1978.