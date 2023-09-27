Cher Accused of Hiring Kidnappers to Prevent Son From Reconciling With Estranged Wife

Cher has been accused of hiring kidnappers to abduct her son Elijah Blue Allman.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, claims the entertainment icon hired four men to kidnap Allman from a New York City hotel room in order to prevent the couple from reconciling on their anniversary last year.

In the docs, King claims four men hired by Cher entered her and Allman's hotel room on Nov. 30, 2022, forcibly kidnapping Allman on the night of their wedding anniversary.

"I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother," King claims in the documents.

King also alleges she has not been "allowed to see or speak to" her husband since August 2022, claiming that Allman "is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me" and that he "has no access to his phone."

King also claims Cher kicked her out of the family's home, which she only vacated "on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing."

"I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets," she says in the court documents.

Allman and King, who is a musician, wed in December 2013. The couple broke up in April 2020. The following year, Allman filed for divorce.

Cher has not publicly responded to the kidnapping allegations as of publishing.

The court documents pertaining to the alleged kidnapping, which were filed in the Los Angeles Superior on Dec. 5, 2022, were only recently uncovered amid the couple's divorce case.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Elijah Blue Allman, 47, is the son of Cher and Allman Brothers Band musician Gregg Allman. The pair were married between 1975 and 1978.

Cher has another son, Chaz Bono, 54, with her late ex-husband and former music partner Sonny Bono. The two were married between 1964 and 1975.