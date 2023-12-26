21 Celebrity Couples We Totally Forgot Were Previously Married

Some relationships last a lifetime. Others not so much.

Those engrossed in the pop culture zeitgeist already know of the countless memorable, high-profile celebrity marriages (think Victoria and David Beckham, Beyonce and Jay-Z).

But what about those flash-in-the-pan, low-profile celebrity marriages that didn't last? In some cases, these famous pairs stuck it out for years before ultimately deciding to separate, while others called it quits within months, weeks or even days of saying "I do!"

Katy Perry may have a family with Orlando Bloom today, but remember when the pop star was married to controversial comedian Russell Brand? Or what about Cher’s on-again, off-again marriage to the late Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band?

Other somewhat forgot marriages include Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, whose marriage fizzled so fast we forget they ever tied the knot in the first place, as well as Chad Michael Murry and Sophia Bush, who met on One Tree Hill and were married for just a few months before getting it annulled.

Celebrity Couples We Forgot Were Previously Married

From celebrities who were only with each other for a few days before divorcing to stars who got married, and then separated, so quietly we didn't notice until now.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

