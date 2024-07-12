Katy Perry Signed Her Divorce Papers With a Smiley Face

Katy Perry revealed that at one of the lowest points, she kept smiling.

In an Instagram Live, the singer appeared to talk about her latest single called "Woman's World." As she was signing inserts for the physical copies of the song that were to be shipped out, she revealed that she signed her divorce papers with a smiley face.

"I've always had a heart in my signature and a smiley face. Even when I was depressed, I would still sign it with a smiley face," she said.

Perry then gets quiet and stops talking for a second before she makes the revelation.

"I signed my divorce papers with a smiley face and a heart and that's just because this is my signature. Not because of anything else really," she concluded.

The divorce that Perry is referring to is her marriage to comedian and actor Russell Brand. They met on the set of the movie Get Him to the Greek in 2008.

However, it wasn't until the following year that the couple confirmed their relationship, and by 2010 they were engaged to be married. They would go on to wed later that year as well before their marriage ended in 2011.

Since then, Perry has moved on with longtime partner Orlando Bloom, whom she met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty.

In 2019, they got engaged and in August 2020 they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy.

They have not married at this point.