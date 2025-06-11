Celebrities Speaking Out Against the L.A. ICE Raid Protests

The Los Angeles ICE raid protests began over the weekend after ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) descended on the city.

They raided places of employment looking for people with immigration violations.

Many celebrities joined the protests to fight for better treatment of their friends, neighbors, and coworkers, such as Jodie Sweetin, Becky G and Finneas.

Others shared their support via social media by sharing important messages and resources, or by expressing their opinions.

However, some celebrities have shared the opposite and have posted tweets and Instagram Stories against the protests.

James Woods, an actor known for his conservative views and support of Donald Trump, reposted an onslaught of anti-protest posts on X and called the protestors "rioters" and "agitators."

Actress Roseanne Barr also went on a reposting spree on X and invited her followers to join her alleged "winning side."

She also attempted to slam California Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, telling people to "see a therapist."

Unemployed actor Russell Brand claimed in a post on X that "America is on the brink of CIVIL WAR!"

Amid the protests, fitness coach Jillian Michaels tried to refute TIME's cover story about Trump's documented mission to deport millions more people than past presidents, writing, "Are your journalists so young they don't know Clinton deported 12 mil. Obama deported 3 mil. Trump is at 1 mil. Math anyone?"

Actor Rob Schneider posted several tone-deaf memes about the protests, signaling his opposition to them on X.

One said, "California is not fit to host the 2028 Olympics. Move it to an American state," while another read, "I keep finding ICE detention centers everywhere!" with a photo of an ice freezer.

Scott Baio reposted a post from his wife, who wrote, "Meanwhile in Florida. We don't have the craziness like Los Angeles is having. Glad we escaped."

Meanwhile, Zachary Levi mass-reposted a myriad of tweets against the protests and in support of Trump deploying 2,000 National Guard soldiers.

Similarly, Amber Rose shared support for the National Guard soldiers in a repost on Instagram that allegedly depicted restaurant workers "helping our deputies recover from [alleged] injuries in the riots downtown."

Country singer Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Aldean shared two reels on Instagram and sarcastically commented "This is a great way to convince America that they [immigrants] belong in America."