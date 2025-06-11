Roseanne vs. ‘The Conners’: You Can’t Kill Me Off and Then Call Me Back

The Conners really said “boo!”—but Roseanne Barr was not having it.

In her new documentary, Roseanne Barr Is America, the sitcom legend claims that the creative team behind The Conners reached out with a wild pitch: they wanted her to return to the show that killed off her character... as a ghost.

“They called me and asked if I’d like to come back as a guest star. You’re coming back as a ghost," the 72-year-old said, per People.

Spoiler alert: she wasn’t exactly flattered.

"You’re asking me to come back to the show that you f--king stole from me and killed my ass, and now you want me to show up because you got sh-t f--king ratings and play a ghost?” she recalled.

Her official RSVP? “I’m gonna be bowling that f--king week.”

READ MORE: Is This the Most Tragically Funny Death in TV History?

Barr originally co-created Roseanne, which ran from 1988 to 1997 on ABC.

The groundbreaking sitcom returned in 2018 for a 10th season before being abruptly canceled after Barr’s controversial social media posts.

ABC rebooted the series as The Conners, killing off her character via offscreen opioid overdose and continuing without her for seven seasons.

READ MORE: TV Comedy Series Viewers Actually Find Very Unfunny

Barr has never watched a single episode. “When they killed my character off, that was a message to me,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 2023.

"Knowing that I’m mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide," she continued.

"They killed my character. And all of that was to say thank you for bringing 28 million viewers, which they never had before and will never see again. Because they can kiss my ass," Barr added.

Actors Who Were Replaced for Unexpected Reasons Below, check out why these 19 movie and TV actors left or lost their roles. Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol